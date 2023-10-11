Participants will be able to choose from a 10k or a 5k run to help raise vital funds for the lifeboat station.

Over the course of three hours, experienced runners and first-time racers will be supported by volunteer marshals along the route.

Runners will start at the station in Hastings Avenue and will receive a pair of antlers and a medal after crossing the finish line.

Tickets for the event can be purchased online in advance and need to be bought by a person aged over 18.

Both races have an age restriction, 11 years for the 5k run and 15 years for the 10k run, and all those under 15 need to be accompanied by an adult.

The runners will start at 10.30am and more details will be emailed to the participants after they sign up for the event.

Last year’s event saw over 120 entrants and raised over £9,000.

Mark Walsham, RNLI volunteer lifeboat press officer said: “As the charity that saves lives at sea, we rely on support from the community, and even though times are tough right now, we continue to be amazed by the support we receive in Clacton and wider Essex area.”