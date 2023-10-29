Amber Maloney, of Kirby Cross, appeared in Telford Magistrates Court on Thursday, September 26, where she admitted driving a Volkswagen Beetle while above the alcohol limit.

The 19-year-old committed the offence in Shrewsbury on Sunday, September 3, when a breathalyzer test showed she had 47 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – 12 micrograms over the set limit.

After Maloney admitted the offence, magistrates barred her from driving for 14 months, though the ban will be reduced by 14 weeks if she completes a drink-drive rehabilitation course.

Maloney was also fined £625.