A TEENAGER has received a driving ban and a heavy fine after receiving a drink driving conviction.
Amber Maloney, of Kirby Cross, appeared in Telford Magistrates Court on Thursday, September 26, where she admitted driving a Volkswagen Beetle while above the alcohol limit.
The 19-year-old committed the offence in Shrewsbury on Sunday, September 3, when a breathalyzer test showed she had 47 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – 12 micrograms over the set limit.
After Maloney admitted the offence, magistrates barred her from driving for 14 months, though the ban will be reduced by 14 weeks if she completes a drink-drive rehabilitation course.
Maloney was also fined £625.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here