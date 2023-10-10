Taking place on October 26, Key Stage 2 level readers and their parents are invited for a magical day of fantasy literature.

Special guest author Andy Riley will be teaching young readers how they can build their own fantasy world through reading and writing.

Andy will be there to help and share his inspiration for his hilarious children's books, King Flashypants and Action Dude.

Children are unable to attend the event without an adult to accompany them.

The free event will take place at the McGrigor Hall, in Fourth Avenue, between 11am and 2pm.

For more information email enquiries@flitfest.co.uk.