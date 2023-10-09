Tendring Technology College has urged pupils to be vigilant after a middled-aged man was seen lurking outside its campus in Rochford Way.

Parents were made aware of the school's concerns on Friday in a letter - which has been seen by the Gazette - warning them of multiple reports of an unidentified man acting strangely.

The creepy man is also said to have been spotted outside Frinton Primary School where he is said to have attempted to speak with young students through the site's fencing.

Mum Jasmine Jorgenson, whose son attends Frinton Primary School, said: “As a mum, it’s so distressing. All these reports recently coming out about local predators makes it so hard to keep our children’s innocence.

“Of course I want my son to see the world as a nice place and I want him to feel confident to say hello to people and not be scared of what might come of it.

“I don’t encourage him to talk to strangers, but I’m now having to have conversations with him and warn him about how evil some people can be.

“I feel like the man's presence alone has taken away lots of children’s innocence as it’s opened the door for questions.

“It’s just horrible. And although they’re there for protection, it was alarming for some of the children to see the police presence at the school gates.

“I think it’s hard for the children not to pick up on how worried all us parents are.”

Tendring Technology College has since launched an investigation into the matter.

A spokesman said: “We [have] contacted parents to ask their children to be additionally vigilant on the way to and from school as we had received reports of members of our school community being approached by a man en route to school.

“We have asked parents to let us know if they see anything concerning. We have also reported our concerns to the police.”

Essex Police was contacted for comment but did not issue a statement addressing the concerns.