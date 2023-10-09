Photos of reception classes at almost 100 primary schools across Essex will be featured in the Gazette.

A special supplement featuring photos of school joiners will be included in Tuesday's (October 10) Gazette.

Here's a list of the 98 schools which will be included:

List of the primary schools featured in Tuesday's Gazette

  • Hamilton Primary School
  • Lexden Primary School
  • Myland Community Primary School
  • North Primary School and Nursery
  • Old Heath Community Primary School
  • King's Ford Infant School and Nursery
  • Messing Primary School
  • Langenhoe Community Primary and Pre School
  • Langham Primary School
  • Alresford Primary School
  • Great Bentley Primary School
  • Monkwick Infant School and Nursery
  • Gosbecks Primary School
  • Prettygate Infant School
  • Hazelmere Infant School and Nursery
  • Montgomery Infant School and Nursery
  • Home Farm Primary School
  • Broomgrove Infant School
  • Friar's Grove Primary School
  • Stanway Fiveways Primary School
  • Baynards Primary School
  • Willow Brook Primary and Nursery
  • Cherry Tree Academy
  • St James' Primary School
  • St Michael's Primary School and Nursery
  • Roach Vale Primary School
  • Highwoods Community Primary School
  • Chappel Primary School
  • Copford Primary School
  • Holy Trinity Primary School, Eight Ash Green and Aldham
  • Dedham Primary School
  • St Lawrence Primary School
  • Fordham All Saints Primary School
  • Great Tey Primary School
  • Layer-De-La-Haye Primary School
  • St Luke's Primary School
  • Heathlands Primary School
  • St George's Primary School
  • Parsons Heath Primary School
  • Fingringhoe Primary School
  • St Teresa's Primary School
  • Bishop William Ward Primary School
  • Queen Boudica Primary School
  • Elmstead Primary School
  • Millfields Primary School
  • Mersea Island School
  • Brinkley Grove Primary School
  • St Mary's Lower School
  • Lakelands Primary School
  • Camulos Academy
  • Braiswick Primary School
  • De Vere Primary School
  • Gosfield Community Primary School
  • Richard de Clare Community Academy
  • Beckers Green Primary School
  • Feering Primary School
  • Burnham-on-Crouch Primary School
  • Chipping Hill Primary School
  • Wentworth Primary School
  • John Ray Infant School
  • Great Bradfords Infant and Nursery School
  • Holy Trinity Primary School, Halstead
  • St Margaret's Primary School, Toppesfield
  • All Saints Primary School, Maldon
  • Kelvedon St Mary's Primary Academy
  • White Notley Primary School
  • Woodham Walter Primary School
  • St John The Baptist Primary School
  • Tolleshunt D’Arcy St Nicholas Primary Academy
  • St Francis Primary School
  • Maldon Court Preparatory School
  • St Margaret's Preparatory School
  • Hamford Primary Academy
  • White Hall Academy
  • Cann Hall Primary School
  • Oakwood Infant & Nursery School
  • Frinton-on-Sea Primary School
  • Bradfield Primary School
  • Tendring Primary School
  • Wix and Wrabness Primary School
  • The Mayflower Primary School
  • St Clare's Primary School
  • Ravens Academy
  • Kirby Primary Academy
  • Burrsville Infant Academy
  • Highfields Primary School
  • St Andrew's Primary School
  • St Osyth Primary School
  • Holland Park Primary School
  • Spring Meadow Primary School
  • All Saints' Primary School, Dovercourt
  • Rolph Primary School
  • Holland Haven Primary School
  • Lawford Primary School
  • Walton-on-the-Naze Primary School
  • Chase Lane Primary School and Nursery
  • Engaines Primary School and Nursery
  • St Philomena's School