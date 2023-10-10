Tendring Technology College, in Rochford Way, could soon be home to a floodlit 3G artificial football pitch if proposals are approved.

If given the go-ahead, fences and flood lights both 13 metres-high could be installed around the complex.

Residents last week raised concerns over noise pollution, light pollution and traffic congestion.

But Frinton & Walton Youth Football Club is appealing to the public to show their support for the 3G pitch, who, with their project partner Kirby Athletic Youth FC, supported the college in drawing up plans.

The club has limited options on where they are able to train, as various fields are prone to waterlogging and don't have the correct facilities.

Aynsley Davidson, chairman of Frinton & Walton Youth Football Club, said: "The 3G pitch is vital to the sustainability of our club and our ability to provide football opportunities for the growing Frinton and Walton community.

"We struggle for good-quality training and match facilities in the Frinton and Walton area."

"Tendring Technology College is the best location for the 3G pitch as it already has the infrastructure in place such as security, parking, toilets and changing rooms."

Almost 70% of the club's teams cannot train midweek in winter due to the lack of facilities, last season, one team had to take a 40-mile round trip just to train during this time.

The club urges people to support the plans by signing a petition at: https://forms.gle/Xbt2kT4DzXKPGuNW7

However, residents are still unhappy with the plans after claiming there has not being enough notice due to the impact they claim the facility would have on the residents in the area.

Nearby resident Joanne Huges said: "Originally only 11 letters were sent out but luckily, I was approached in my garden by an elderly lady who was asking my opinion.

"However, I only found out a week before the deadline for opposition was due.

"I knew nothing of the scheme as so few of us had been sent letters and no orange notices had been displayed."

She continues: "I'm not against sports facilities as they help people get fit but you can't expect old people to have a great big pitch just three to four feet away from their garden.

"A residential area is not an appropriate place to have a sports facility."

Have your say at idox.tendringdc.gov.uk/online-applications.