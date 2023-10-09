The wait is over as the ultimate social experiment, Big Brother, returned to screens last night.

Sixteen housemates, including 40-year-old Kerry from Dunmow, arrived at the brand-new Big Brother house before a live studio audience as they prepared to compete for a £100,000 cash prize.

The iconic Big Brother house will play host to all the action - clever tasks, nail-biting nominations and live evictions will be back.

Housemates - the cast of the new series of Big Brother (Image: ITV)

The public once again plays a crucial role, voting throughout the series and ultimately determining the winner, who will walk away with a life-changing cash prize.

NHS manager Kerry was the last housemate to enter the house in last night’s launch episode.

Competitive Kerry has got her eyes firmly on the prize... #BBUK pic.twitter.com/82FUtiDySw — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) October 8, 2023

She told presenters AJ Odudu and Will Best she “almost wet [herself]” when she found out Big Brother was returning.

A game of pass the parcel saw Kerry choose Welsh barman Jenkin as the housemate with “the most questionable dress sense”, which meant he would not receive his suitcase – before a video was shown of his suitcase being blown up.

Plenty of viewers took to social media to name the Dunmow resident their early favourite.

KERRY YOU NHS QUEEN WE’VE BEEN WAITING FOR YOU #BBUK pic.twitter.com/VKY45T837q — Tom (@tommtthw) October 8, 2023

They really left the best till last!! KERRY IS AN ICON #bbuk pic.twitter.com/g1p34vTByQ — Lewis (@lewisjsloman) October 8, 2023

Here’s everything you need to know about Big Brother housemate Kerry

What made you apply to be a Big Brother housemate?





I love the programme. It is, for me, the ultimate reality TV show ever. I've got multiple sclerosis and so the reason why I never applied before is because I always saw those whacking great big stairs to get into the house. It just felt a little bit unachievable because for the first three years of my illness I was in a wheelchair. When I saw it was coming back and searching for real people from all walks of life, I thought, this is my year.

What part of the experience are you most looking forward to?





I'm really looking forward to meeting new people. I’m quite plugged in and I've got quite a bit of emotional intelligence so I think I'll know if someone is having rubbish day and we'll have a chat. I'm quite inquisitive and nosy. I'm also really, really looking forward to the challenges and the tasks.

How would your friends and family describe you?





A lot of fun. I'm a bit of a force to be reckoned with. I'm a doer and I'm quite competitive.

Tell us an interesting fact about yourself...





I am the biggest Arsenal fan ever. I'm not sure people would expect that from me but I love everything about Arsenal, from the invincible days right up to where we are now. I was also once on Deal or No Deal and won £35,000.

What are you most likely to get nominated for?





Probably for being a bit bossy. I'm gonna really try not to be but I really like things to go my way. I definitely talk too much and I'm loud. My husband always says that even my whisper is a normal person's talking voice.

What would you do with the prize money if you won?





We would pay off our debts, of course, but my biggest thing would be that I want to take all of my family to see Mickey Mouse in Disneyland.

Who would be your dream celebrity to live with?





Probably Adele. I really, really like Piers Morgan too.

How long will this year's housemates be in the Big Brother house?





Although previous Big Brother series have lasted for around three months, the new reboot will be slightly shorter.

The 2023 edition will run for six weeks, as every argument, snack time and chat will be filmed by surveillance cameras.

The programme aired for 18 years across Channel 4 and Channel 5 before being axed in 2018.

But ITV has revived the popular series, with hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best taking the lead.

Past presenters include Davina McCall, former winner Brian Dowling, and Emma Willis.

Big Brother continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.