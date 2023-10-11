For this review, I decided to put all the names of various Clacton cafés into a random generator to help with the decision-making.

The lucky name pulled from the hat was The Vine Tree, in Rosemary Road.

I walked up to the town centre building opposite the Magic Music store and was welcomed by a friendly atmosphere and a smile.

Storefront - The welcoming front of The Vine Tree (Image: Grace Capel)

My companion and I sat on one of the wooden tables available in the downstairs seating area, next to two other pairs of customers enjoying their meals.

A quick glance at the menu revealed plenty of choices, ranging from sandwiches, to cakes, to paninis, jacket potatoes and much more.

For drinks, I landed on a chocolate milkshake and my companion decided on apple juice.

Out of all the food options on the menu, I decided to order a jacket potato with tuna mayo and cheese for £5.95, whereas my companion opted for a pesto, tomato and cheese panini at £4.95.

Amazing - Both the apple juice and chocolate milkshake ordered (Image: Grace Capel)Our drinks were bought out minutes after ordering and were delicious.

The milkshake was the right thickness and had a tasty chocolate sauce drizzled around the cup with a dollop of ice cream on top to finish the delight.

It also came with a special shimmery straw to drink out of and for the bargain price of £2, I thought it was great value.

By the time we had finished our drinks, the food was already on its way.

The jacket potato was fluffy and warm, filled to the brim with grated cheddar cheese and sat in a pile of mixed salad and tuna mayo.

Full - The large jacket potato with cheese, tuno mayo and salad (Image: Grace Capel)

The tuna mayo was the perfect consistency with it not being too wet or dry.

My companion reported that their panini was delicious, with all of its flavours mixing together perfectly along with the pleasing aroma of the classic café meal.

The staff at The Vine Tree were ever so helpful, kind and understanding, and really made eating there an experience to remember.

I walked to the counter and paid the very reasonable bill before leaving with warm satisfaction and a smile on my face.

Scrumptious - The pesto, cheese and tomato panini served to us (Image: Grace Capel)

Both of us ate for less than £10 and thoroughly enjoyed our meals.

I enjoyed my time at The Vine Tree and will definitely be returning to such a lovely establishment.

With a quick look at their Facebook page ,I saw they have only received one review in their time since moving location.

This underrated eaterie is well worth a try when looking for a quick bite while on your visit to the town centre.