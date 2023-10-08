Two crews from Clacton and Weeley were called at to the scene at 4.05pm this afternoon.

Watch Manager Gary Clarke said: "Crews are currently working hard to surround the fire.

Fire - crews from Clacton and Weeley were called to the scene (Image: ECFRS)

"There is a lot of smoke in the area and residents might see smoke for the next 12 to 24 hours.

"We are carrying out a controlled burn which is the safest and most effective way to deal with this kind of incident.

"Crews will likely remain on scene overnight to make sure the fire burns out safely."