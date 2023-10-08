ESSEX Police are looking to identify two men after a man was stabbed during a fight at a golf and country club party.

Essex Police are investigating after a fight broke out at the Abridge Golf and Country Club.

A "large party" was being held at the venue on Saturday, January 28.

A man in his 20s was stabbed and taken to hospital.

Officers say his injuries are not life-changing.

A spokesman said: "We're now able to issue images of two people we want to speak to.

"We're asking for the public's help to identify these people.

"We want to speak to them in connection with our investigation into a serious assault in Abridge.

"If you know who these people are, have any information, or footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us.

