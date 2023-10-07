Officers from Essex Police’s Operational Support Group (OSG) were out across Essex yesterday, Friday October 6, supporting other teams from across the force in policing activities.

These included making arrest attempts and high-visibility patrols.

The team made two arrests and seized two vehicles as part of their work.

The two arrests were made in connection with an attempted GBH and an assault, in two separate incidents.

It also assisted with finding a missing person.

The work also saw them keeping roads safe when two vehicles were seized after the drivers were stopped as part of routine patrol.

Both drivers were reported for traffic offences as neither had insurance to drive the motors.

And they had the opposite result when they stopped a potentially cloned vehicle, only to find it was a genuine car.

However, only focussed on crime, the team also dealt with a concern that a man was carrying a sword.

A spokesman said: “Once he had been located, it was established he was on his way to a fancy dress part.

“But we will always check out incidents of this nature and are happy that it was a call made in good faith.”

Chief Inspector Anna Granger said: “Yesterday’s activity shows the variety of work the team carries out each and every day.

“For every arrest, a victim has been safeguarded.

“Proactively patrolling the county gives OSG officers the ability to safeguard our communities, identify and arrest offenders and focus on the issues that matter most to the public.

“The officers are dedicated to supporting other teams across the force keeping you and our roads safe and we will be out again today, tackling crime.”