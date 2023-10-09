NHS figures show 108,995 outpatient appointments were missed at the Mid and South Essex NHS Trust in 2022-23 – up from 98,325 the year before, and the highest number since comparable records began in 2006-07.

That accounted for six per cent of the 1.7 million appointments scheduled.

It comes as the number of missed appointments across England topped 8 million for the first time in 2022-23.

The figures also showed hospitals cancelled 12.1 million outpatient appointments across the country.

That was a rise of four per cent on the year before, and the highest figure since records began, apart from 2020-21 which was affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Some 231,435 appointments were cancelled by the Mid and South Essex Trust.

Almost 126,500 were cancelled by patients, while there was a total of 1.3 million attendances.

There were 95.9 million attendances nationally, up on the last two years but slightly below pre-pandemic levels.

An NHS spokesman said the service is treating record numbers of patients and dealing with ongoing industrial action.

They added: "There are many reasons why patients miss appointments, and so our main message is always it is vital people seek care when they need it.

"But if patients are unable to attend for any reason, we would ask them to let us know so their appointment can be filled by another patient who needs it."

Rachel Power, chief executive of the Patients Association, said many patients who miss appointments are at risk of health inequalities, and urged the NHS to be compassionate.

She said the NHS should focus on making it easier for patients to get to an appointment, with many unable to attend due to caring responsibilities, travel difficulties or not receiving a reminder if the appointment was booked a long time in advance.

Patients failed to attend 58,805 outpatient appointments in 2022-23 at the East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Trust, which runs Colchester and Ipswich hospitals, – down from 65,540 the year before.

It accounted for four per cent of the 1.4 million appointments scheduled at the trust.