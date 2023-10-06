The arrival of the Goeldi’s monkeys marks the first time in eight years their species has been housed in the Maldon Road park.

Zookeepers hope Pedro and Pascal, both aged two, will become part of a successful breeding programme in the future.

They will be kept in their indoor house in the Worlds Apart habitat to allow them to adjust to their surroundings before having access to the larger outdoor area.

Adorable - Pedro and Pascal arrived at Colchester Zoo on Tuesday (Image: Colchester Zoo)

The zoo’s website reads: “The pair have already settled in well and after arriving with no name, our animal care team has decided to call them Pedro and Pascal.”

The monkeys’ arrival on Tuesday comes after a journey from their previous home at ZooNeuwied in Germany.

The zoo added: “After eight years, we are delighted to welcome the return of Goeldi’s Monkeys back to Colchester Zoo.”

The species is classed as vulnerable on the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List of Endangered Species due to a decline in their population.