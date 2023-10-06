EMERGENCY services have rushed to the scene after a car flipped on its side in Clacton.

Police and ambulance vehicles have been spotted at the scene in Holland Road, towards the Carnarvon Road end.

The scene has been cordoned off.

Clacton and Frinton Gazette: The scene has been blocked offThe scene has been blocked off (Image: Counter Crime Partnership)

Clacton and Frinton Gazette: Police pictured at the scenePolice pictured at the scene (Image: Counter Crime Partnership)

AA Traffic News is reporting slow traffic in the area.

It is unknown if anyone is injured as a result of the incident.

The emergency services have been contacted for comment.