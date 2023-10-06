EMERGENCY services have rushed to the scene after a car flipped on its side in Clacton.
Police and ambulance vehicles have been spotted at the scene in Holland Road, towards the Carnarvon Road end.
The scene has been cordoned off.
AA Traffic News is reporting slow traffic in the area.
It is unknown if anyone is injured as a result of the incident.
The emergency services have been contacted for comment.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here