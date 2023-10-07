Organised by Southend City Business Improvement District (BID), it is set to take place on the November 18 where there will be flamenco dancers, a Ceilidh band, Caribbean steel drums and the debut performance of The Ironworks Youth Theatre.

The day will crescendo with a heart warming festive sing-along, complete with lyrics displayed on a big screen, setting the stage for the grand Christmas lights switch-on.

The evening will finish in a spectacular seafront firework display, marking the beginning of Southend's iconic winter celebrations.

Sponsors - Emma Dadswell and Lisa from Toys N Tuck (Image: Toys N Tuck)

Emma Dadswell, company director of Toys 'n' Tuck based in Quuens Road, said: “We at Toys ‘N’ Tuck are all so very pleased to be able to sponsor this year's light switch on event. As an independent business within the city centre it is really important to us to be involved and give back to the local community who continually support us all year round.

“As a toy shop we are lucky to have lots of local regular customers and we know how essential events like this are to making special memories with their whole families. This event really is the perfect one for us to be a part of as we love nothing more than sharing in the magic of Christmas.”

Visit www.SouthendBID.com.