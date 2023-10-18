The Stage Theatre and Film Company is getting ready to host the event at Martello Tower F in Toer Road, Clacton.

The director, Nick Pelas, secured the iconic venue for their immersive theatre adaption of ‘Masque of the Red Death’ based on Edgar Allen Poe’s gothic masterpiece.

Mr Pelas said: “The adaptation is a modernisation of Poe’s gothic allegory which retains the atmospheric and down-right grisly backdrop of the Red Death.

“Our protagonist has invited a group of social odd bods to her castellated stronghold to enjoy a night of decadence with disastrous consequences.”

Mr Pelas has been a stage and screen director for many years and is passionate about fringe theatre. His vision is to develop a larger community of the arts in Clacton and North Essex.

“We have such strong talent in Clacton and North Essex just waiting to be developed; but we are lacking the network to connect these creatives,” he said.

“My aim is to build community, collaborate and showcase the people and groups working in the arts. I believe this is the future for a more cohesive and symbiotic art movement in North Essex.”

Masque of the Red Death is the third stage production for Nick Pelas in North Essex, following on from the success of Stephen Fosters play Legends on a Bridge.

This UK debut kicked off the Frinton Summer Festival at McGrigor Hall in June.

The company also hosts the annual Colchester Independent Short Film Festival at the Curzon cinema every May. In its fourth consecutive year, the 2024 festival looks to be the biggest one yet.

Over two days and multiple sites, filmmakers and aspiring young artists can submit their pieces for the festival.

The show will run across two evenings on October 20 and 21 with three shows per day at 5.30 pm, 7.30 pm and 9.30 pm.

Tickets can be booked online and include the ticket, a complimentary drink, a masquerade mask and a programme for the show.