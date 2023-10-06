Shaun Kinghorn, 35, has been charged with 23 theft offences as part of an ongoing investigation into a series of shoplifting crimes in Clacton.

Kinghorn, of Pallister Road, Clacton, was arrested as part of the probe into the offences dated between August 14 and September 25.

The defendant was due to be sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court this morning but refused to leave Norwich prison, where he is being remanded.

Judge Mary Loram KC said: “Maybe he felt if he got on the van he would then be taken elsewhere having then been sentenced.

“That is a very common and understandable concern.”

She added: “I’m minded to give him another opportunity and relist it.”

The judge fixed a new sentencing date for October 16 and permitted Kinghorn to attend it via video link.

Speaking after Kinghorn was charged with the offences, Chief Insp Ella Latham, Tendring district commander, said: “Shoplifting offences have a detrimental impact on local businesses.

“Our Business Crime Team work alongside our town teams and are dedicated to supporting businesses and advising them how to prevent shoplifting in their stores.”