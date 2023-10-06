A HEALTHCARE business leader will visit the Houses of Parliament after being nominated for a prestigious award.
Mark Heasman, the chief executive of Colchester-based health and social care organisation Provide Community, which works alongside the NHS across Essex, has been shortlisted for this year’s Healthcare Honours in the category of expanding impact.
The awards recognise excellence in the ever-evolving healthcare industry, celebrating exceptional leadership, achievements, and contributions to the delivery of NHS services.
Mr Heasman said he is “truly humbled” to be nominated alongside some of the country’s “most talented and dedicated health professionals”.
“As a social enterprise working primarily within the NHS, I have always believed that Provide Community has a unique opportunity to innovate, improve outcomes and play our part in the transformation of services and patient experience,” he said.
“Our sector is built on caring, compassionate, talented people who want to make a difference and I am incredibly proud of the contribution Provide Community makes.
“To have the opportunity to join this group of esteemed guests and peers, celebrating excellence in healthcare is very special.”
The awards ceremony will be held in Westminster on November 23, hosted by Professor Sir Jonathan Van-Tam, the UK’s former deputy chief medical officer.
