The protest took place during the song Do You Hear The People Sing? and saw members of the environmental group go on the stage with banners.

Footage taken of the incident shows the actors continuing to perform the song before stepping back behind the safety curtain which then dropped.

Audience members evacuated after Just Stop Oil storms Les Miserables performance in London's West End

🚨 BREAKING: Just Stop Oil interrupt Les Mis.



🦺 4 people are locked to the stage of the French-revolution-themed show.



💬 “Valjean steals bread to feed a starving child. How long before we are all forced to steal?



🌡 The fossil fuel show can't go on: https://t.co/3tlBID7nKA pic.twitter.com/nCXsIGINoS — Just Stop Oil (@JustStop_Oil) October 4, 2023

Some audience members booed the disruption as one of the Just Stop Oil activists addressed the packed theatre.

The protesters then locked themselves to the set, leading to an evacuation of the Sondheim Theatre.

The Met Police have said that five people have been arrested following the protest.

Chief executive of Delfont Mackintosh Theatres, William Village told Sky News: "During the first half of our performance of Les Miserables, individuals from Just Stop Oil invaded the stage, abruptly stopping the show.

"Following our safety protocols, the audience was asked to leave the auditorium and the Met Police attended.

"Regrettably, there was insufficient time to enable us to complete the rest of the performance. Whilst we recognise the importance of free expression, we must also respect our audience's right to enjoy the event for which they have paid."

Refunds will be offered to the audience members, the theatre group has said.

Speaking of their latest protest in London, Just Stop Oil member Hannah Taylor said: "The show starts with Jean Valjean stealing a loaf of bread to feed his sister's starving child. How long before we are all forced to steal loaves of bread? How long before there are riots on the streets?

"The show cannot go on. We are facing catastrophe. New oil and gas means crop failure, starvation and death. It is an act of war on the global south and an utter betrayal of young people."

Poppy Bliss also took part in the protest, saying she was "absolutely terrified for my future".

Adding: "I don't want to be disrupting people's evenings out, but I have been left with no other choice."