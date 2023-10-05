The University of Exeter has launched a new postgraduate course called ‘Magic and Occult Science’ which will be on offer in 2024.

Discussing the degree, course leader Professor Emily Selove said: “A recent surge in interest in magic and the occult inside and outside of academia lies at the heart of the most urgent questions of our society.

"Decolonisation, the exploration of alternative epistemologies, feminism, and anti-racism are at the core of this programme.”

The main module on the course is 'Esotericism and the Magical Tradition' (Image: Canva)

What will be taught in the Magic and Occult Science degree?





Modules in the degree include 'The Western Dragon in Lore, Literature and Art', 'The Legend of King Arthur', 'Philosophy and Psychedelics' and 'Theorising the Middle East'.

On its course page, it says: "The MA Magic and Occult Science is a unique programme that allows you to tailor a programme to your own interests by choosing a range of modules within humanities and social sciences, or by specialising in a certain area.

"The core module, ARAM251 Esotericism and the Magical Tradition is a team-taught module where students explore key topics including magic in Greece and Rome, occult texts in Judaism, Christianity, and Islam, the history of witchcraft, magic in literature and folklore, deception and illusion, and the history of science and medicine, among other key themes."

It adds that as the course is held within the Institute of Arab and Islamic Studies it places "the Arabo-Islamic cultural heritage back where it belongs in the centre of these studies and in the history of the “West.”"

Academics from a wide range of subjects will teach on the course (Image: Canva)

The first cohort for the course is due in September 2024. UK students will pay £12,000 to study the one-year programme full-time, while international students will be asked to fork out £24,300.

Academics with expertise in history, literature, philosophy, archaeology, sociology, psychology, drama, and religion will all contribute to teaching.

In terms of entry requirements, the course page says: "Normally a minimum of a 2:1 Honours degree (or international equivalent) in a social sciences or humanities discipline [is required].

"While we normally only accept applicants who meet these criteria, if you have a high 2:2 or equivalent, are coming from a different academic background which is equivalent to degree level, or have relevant work experience, we would welcome your application.​"