David Munford, 39, can be seen narrowly avoiding oncoming traffic in the footage as he led police on the dangerous chase.

The police chase crossed counties as Munford sped down the M6 motorway before he began recklessly hurtling in the wrong direction along the A444.

Watch the moment driver crashes during 70pmh chase

Traffic police first spotted the stolen Mercedes Sprinter van on cloned plates in Northamptonshire on September 3 and they continued chasing Munford through the streets of Bedworth, Warwickshire.

Officers were forced to abandon the pursuit since it posed a risk of a head-on collision with the public.

Meanwhile, innocent motorists nearby were forced to take evasive action.

Instead, a police helicopter continued to track the vehicle with onboard cameras.

The helicopter's camera captured the dramatic chase as the stolen van carried on to Newtown Road, Bedworth.

In the footage, Munford can then be seen ploughing into another vehicle at high speed before trying to escape on foot along with his passenger.

He was quickly arrested by Warwickshire Police officers who discovered a motorbike inside the van.

The motorbike had been stolen from an address in Coventry.

Meanwhile, the van itself had been separately stolen from a delivery driver in Coventry on August 21.

The passengers in the other vehicle hit by Mumford were later taken to hospital for minor injuries.

Munford was found guilty of dangerous driving, possession of cannabis, driving while disqualified and without insurance, and for receiving stolen goods.

Munford, of Nuneaton, Warks, was jailed for 20 months on Tuesday and banned from driving for 45 months.

He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £187.

PC Halfacree, from Bedworth Patrol Investigations Unit, said afterwards: “It’s a miracle that no one was killed as a result of Mumford’s reckless driving.

“Frankly, even a provisional license holder should know that driving the wrong way up a 70mph max road is a phenomenally bad idea.

“We’d like to say a huge thank you to Northamptonshire Police for their vigilance in identifying the vehicle and pursuing it as far as possible.

“We are happy that some good came out of this in the seizure of the intact stolen motorbike, and in that, we’ve given Mr Mumford some time to consider his life choices and the people he has hurt.”