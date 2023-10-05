Care UK's Silversprings, in Tenpenny Hill, has just enrolled a mixed-breed Labrador to help around the home, and he is already proving a popular pup with both residents and staff alike.

Hercules, who is four-years-old, will oversee 'canine relations' at the home, as well as being there for residents to fuss over, walk and spend time with.

Star - Hercules is already a popular pup at Silversprings (Image: Care UK)

The home created the part-time role after being inspired by the positive impact animal visits have had on care home residents’ wellbeing.

Patricia Thorington, 86, is a resident at Silversprings.

She said: “I had dogs and cats when I was younger, and I just love animals.

"I love it when Herc comes to visit, he is so happy but so calm and loving. He is lucky to have Lisa as his owner and he is so well trained. He has the best of everything now.”

The friendly pooch has even developed his own management style, taking tours of the home and checking in on everyone, as well as helping to bring back happy memories of pets in younger years for many residents.

Having a dog in the home not only encourages residents to get outdoors but it also helps them feel a sense of purpose later in life.

Star - Hercules with his special Care UK uniform on (Image: Care UK)

Joanne Rix, home manager at Silversprings, said: “We spotted other Care UK homes have appointed their own canine relations manager and just knew we had to give Hercules the official title here at Silversprings.

“Animals have a wonderful way of promoting wellbeing and can have many amazing benefits for older people, increasing mood and social interaction.

"It’s always a good day when Hercules is in the home – for both the team and residents – and residents always have lots of lovely stories to share from their own childhood pets.

“We’re thrilled to be recognising the positive impact Hercules has had here at Silversprings – the home simply wouldn’t be the same without him!”