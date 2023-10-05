Clacton’s Community Policing Team spotted the silver vehicle during patrols in the town.

In a post on social media, it said: “The silver Ford was brought to the attention of officers due to a young child not being secured in a baby seat.

“It was established that the vehicle also didn’t have any insurance.”

Seized - the uninsured Ford Focus seized by police officers (Image: Essex Police)

Officers also seized a Kia which was stopped for not having any insurance since October last year.

Both drivers were reported.