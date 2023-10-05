A CAR has been seized by the police after officers spotted a child being left unsecured in a baby seat.
Clacton’s Community Policing Team spotted the silver vehicle during patrols in the town.
In a post on social media, it said: “The silver Ford was brought to the attention of officers due to a young child not being secured in a baby seat.
“It was established that the vehicle also didn’t have any insurance.”
Officers also seized a Kia which was stopped for not having any insurance since October last year.
Both drivers were reported.
