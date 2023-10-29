The Clacton Express Preservation Group has announced efforts to restore its AC EMU train have proved unsuccessful.

The vehicle's units were being stored at the Lavender Line in Sussex but a new agreement has not been achieved.

In a last ditch attempt to preserve the future of the train, bosses at CEPG are now offering to give the train away for free to anyone who can promise to give it a good home.

The offer is being extended to non-railway sites with the only condition being the conservation agreement in place on the vehicles is maintained.

The group has suggested the train could suit a private station and be repurposed and converted into supporting a café or community space.

On Facebook, the group said: “This is sad news for everyone involved after a huge amount of time and effort has gone into the restoration of these vehicles, to make them airtight, and to now have them almost operational.

Anyone who feels they can give the unit a home is asked to contact the group at chairman.cepg@gmail.com.