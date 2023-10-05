The sheep are taking up residence at City & Country’s Manningtree Park development.

The charming group of rare breed ewes are now settling into their new home at this brand new development.

A mix of Portland, Manx and Hebridean breeds, this characterful group of ewes waved goodbye to their field at nearby St Osyth’s Priory, before heading to pastures new.

Grazing peacefully in the paddock next to the Manningtree Park entrance off Long Road, this herd of woolly ladies are already proving popular with the residents.

Faye Barson, City & Country’s Estate and Farm Manager, who looks after the sheep, said they were a lovely addition to the development.

“The 20 ewes have all travelled very happily to their new home and are settling in well,” she said.

“These three rare breeds are a wonderful combination of characters, and we are excited for our residents to get to know them over the coming weeks.

“As well as being an enjoyable part of the new community here, the sheep offer a more sustainable way to maintain some of the green open space here and helps promote a more eco-friendly environment.”

As well as a flock of sheep to admire, residents of the new homes at Manningtree Park can also enjoy an off-lead dog walking park, natural play area and future farm shop and café.

To book an appointment to view the show home visit cityandcountry.co.uk or call 01206 598927.