Essex County Fire and Rescue Service was called to a mid-terrace house in Princess Street on Wednesday shortly before 5.20am.

Crews from Dovercourt and Colchester attended and found a utility room completely alight.

Watch Manager Dan Davis said: “Shortly after turning on the tumble dryer, the occupants heard an unusual noise and went to investigate.

“They saw smoke coming from the room and did exactly the right thing - they got their family out of the property, stayed out and called 999, and they also alerted neighbours.”

Crews worked hard to get the fire under control, limit the damage to the rest of the house and protect surrounding properties.

It was fully extinguished by 7.23am.

Mr Davis added “The utility room collapsed and the fire and smoke spread to the adjoining kitchen, leaving the house temporarily uninhabitable.

“Fortunately, the occupants closed internal doors while leaving, which minimised how much smoke spread throughout the property.”

Crews gave oxygen to one of the occupants after he had breathed in smoke and the rest of the family were checked by the ambulance service.

Mr Davis said: “Thankfully the occupants noticed the fire quickly, but it was good to see the property had working smoke alarms, which our Service had provided a month earlier.

“Make sure you have at least one smoke alarm on every level of your home and test them regularly - it could save your life.”

Since the devastating fire the Harwich community has rallied round to get support for the family.

A friend of the affected family took it on to use social media to help gather all the essentials such as clothes for her children, their father and herself, as well as a double pushchair and replace what had been lost in the flames and smoke.

Within hours people had donated items to the Royal Oak which had been offered as a collection point.

It is understood the Red Cross and Tendring Council are now working to support the family.