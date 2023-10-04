Essex Police have launched an appeal after a custom-built pendant measuring 67mm by 40mm was snatched from a property in the seaside town on August 24.

Described as yellow gold studded with diamonds and a fixed loop at the top, the precious item is worth an undisclosed five-figure sum.

Anyone who has information about the piece of jewellery or has seen it for sale is asked to urgently contacted the police.

A spokesman for the force said: "You can let us know by submitting a report on our website or by using our online Live Chat service available Monday to Friday between 10am - 9pm.

"Visit essex.police.uk/digital101 to find out more about our website reporting services. Alternatively, you can call us on 101.

"If you would like to make an anonymous report, you can contact independent charity on Twitter at @CrimestoppersUK, by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111.

"Please quote crime reference 42/153434/23 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible."