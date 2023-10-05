Debbie Hewitt, 53, had lived with husband Gary, 55, lived in the same three-bedroom house in Basildon for 32 years.

After working on the frontline during the Covid-19 pandemic, Debbie quickly realised how precious life is, so decided to make her coastal dream a reality.

The pair subsequently decided to up sticks and purchase a three-bedroom terraced house at Linden Homes’ Finches Park in Frinton.

Content - Gary and Debbie (Image: Submitted)

Debbie, who cares for elderly patients and some receiving end of life support, said: “Working in the line of work that I do, especially during Covid, really impacted me.

“Having to support all these people who were suffering, going through the unthinkable, really does open your eyes and makes you realise how important life is.

“It has taught me not to put off doing what makes you happy, which is the main reason we moved. We are now close to the beach in the area of Frinton-on-Sea where I have always wanted to live.

“I decided to put me and my family first so I gave up my permanent job and now work on a temporary basis for the NHS.

“Moving has enabled me to have a slower pace of life which I needed.

“Finches Park is in a very relaxing and rural area. Sometimes we sit at the bedroom window upstairs and just watch the wildlife and river in the background.”

Debbie and Gary, a warehouse operative, had visited Frinton for many years before finally making it their home.

They drove through all the nearby villages with a tick list of everything they wanted near their new house, from shops to parks.

Debbie said: “Gary and I first found the site in October last year and were instantly drawn to the house we are now in.

“It was not completed when we saw the house, as it just had its walls in, but we could see past that and imagine ourselves in the house."

Happy - Mick, Rita and Pixie (Image: Submitted)

Gary’s parents, Rita, 76, and Mick, 80, have also moved to the area, having sold their house in Basildon to buy a one-bedroom bungalow around the corner from the couple.

Sales advisors told the couple about a bungalow available in the area, which they thought was perfect for Rita and Mick.

Debbie explained Rita and Mick have a few mobility issues and a well-designed bungalow on the same street would allow for easier support and care.

Rita and Mick, along with their Teacup Yorkie Pixie, moved into their bungalow in March.

Debbie and Gary joined them at Finches Park three months later.

Debbie said: “By the time we moved in Rita and Mick had settled in and already explored the area with Pixie, telling us the best places to go nearby.”

Debbie and Gary purchased a three-bedroom Eveleigh house type, which features an open-plan kitchen and dining area and separate living room with French doors leading out to the rear garden.

Debbie said: “Living here now, the house is everything we always wanted - we are very content.

“The rooms are just so clean and bright.

"My favourite room is the living room. It is very bright and spacious and is great for hosting in.

“We are also bringing in someone to draw up our garden for us, as we have big plans for it. We want to add in a raised floor, hot tub and a summer house.

“It’s a walled garden, which really creates a beautiful outdoor area.

"We are wanting to make the space a pollinated garden with plants that will specifically attract the wildlife.”

