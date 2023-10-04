Kevin Lee Wilson, from Witham, took out his trusty camera and photographed images of Asperitas clouds last Monday in Speedwell Close.

The cloud type wasn’t officially classified until 2015, it is the latest type of cloud to be confirmed in 50 years, since 1951’s Cirrus intortus.

Its unique appearance looks like a rippling wave.

It is currently not known how it is formed but officials have theorised the appearance comes after the aftermath of convective thunderstorms.

However, Asperitas clouds have been spotted in calm environments.

Striking - The Asperitas cloud formation's appearance looks like a rippling wave (Image: Kevin Lee Wilson)

Amazing - Kevin took these photos after finishing work on Monday evening (Image: Kevin Lee Wilson)

Speaking about why he felt compelled to take the photos, Kevin explained he has never seen anything quite like it.

He said: “I was driving back from work and noticed this cloud formation and thought to myself I need to hurry home and photograph this.

“I rang my daughter to go outside and take a look and she managed to grab some pictures and video footage. Typically, when I arrived home and got the camera out, the best of it had passed.

“I've never seen a cloud formation like it, [I was] very impressed to witness [it]. It looked like it had been painted by someone.”

Photographer - Kevin is a camera enthusiast that lives in Witham, Essex. (Image: Kevin Lee Wilson) (Image: Kevin Lee Wilson)

To find out more about this cloud type, you can visit the link tinyurl.com/2v8u68bv.