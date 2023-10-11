Daniella Brant, who was crowned Miss Essex in 2019 as well as having won other titles, says there is more to beauty pageants than competition.

Daniella said: "I think films portray pageants as a negative experience that stops other women from joining.

"A lot of people have this stereotype about pageants that they're all very nasty, competitive and they put women against each other.

"But it really isn't. It's all about bringing women together and empowering each other."

Winner - Daniella and her Miss Intercontinental Great Britain finalist sash (Image: Daniella Brant)

Daniella has been participating in pageants for six years, and has placed in the top three in all nine she has competed in, whilst also working as the owner of 'Champions Dog Training'.

She said: "Being in pageants has really helped me, I don't think I would be a business woman if I had not started joining them,

"I would not have the confidence or the ability to use my voice like I do now in my dog training classes.

"Pageantry has built my confidence, boosted my energy and made me more proactive in raising money for charities in needs."

Charity - Daniella fundraising for Mind (Image: Daniella Brant)

Daniella has raised more than £2,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support since she started supporting the charity in 2020, after her mum was diagnosed with breast cancer.

She has raised more than £10,000 in her six years of pageantry and also supports the Mind charity,helping young people with mental health issues.

After being bullied at school, she wants to support those who may be going through something similiar.

Daniella also wants more women to get involved in pageants as they boost confidence, create a sense of community and are a "great way of making friends".

Trainer - Daniella and a dog (Image: Daniella Brant)

She said: "I have met all my friends through pageants. We all support each other and meet up for meals and brunches. It's such a great and supportive community."

Daniella is now looking forward to her next big pageant - Miss Intercontinental Great Britain - which begins in May next year.

Before the pageant, she will be hosting a dog show, raising funds for Mind, in Boreham.