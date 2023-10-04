On October 22 and October 29, the A12 will be closed overnight at the same time as when bus replacements will form part of the service from Colchester to London.

Major diversions will be in place from 9pm until 5am on both days, and Greater Anglia journeys into London will also be diverted whilst a new train station is built in Beaulieu Park, near Chelmsford.

It is possible there will be further clashes in November when the next timetable of A12 closures is published by National Highways.

Revamp - Construction works working on the A12 Image: National Highways (Image: National Highways)

But both companies have insisted disruption later this month will be minimal, even when works on both road and rail are taking place at the same time.

A spokesman for National Highways said: “Every road closure is carefully planned and scheduled to minimise disruption and inconvenience – part of this is working alongside other regional travel operators.

“The overnight closure of the A12 southbound carriageway between junction 26 to junction 25, and from 9pm to 5am on two consecutive Sundays, is when we expect traffic volumes to be at their lightest helping minimising the risk of disruption and inconvenience.”

Bosses at Greater Anglia added work had been done in partnership with road operators so bus service replacements from Colchester to Chelmsford only operate on days when there are no A12 closures.

Transport - A Greater Anglia train Image: Greater Anglia (Image: Greater Anglia)

A spokesman said: “We work very closely with local county council roadworks departments, National Highways and the contractor on the A12 roadworks, and have collaborated to minimise disruption to Greater Anglia rail replacement.”

Stanway councillor Jeremy Hagon, meanwhile, said National Highways was looking into modifying the roadworks so the A12 was not shut as regularly.

He said: “It is welcomed to see works to replace concrete sections of the A12 between Marks Tey and Stanway are progressing to the next stage, however this will involve realignment of contraflow lanes.

“It is understood changes to concrete extraction methods used by National Highways for the next phase of works will mean there will be less need to close the A12 in future.

“This is welcomed by residents and road users where London Road has historically been used as a diversion route.”