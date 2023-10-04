The McGrigor Hall will have a wide range of gifts and products on offer for shoppers.

Organiser Tom Eagan said: “We’re excited to be hosting these markets once again at this venue, with many stallholders selling all matter of hidden treasures and gift ideas there’s always something special for someone.

“It’s so important we support all matter of local events both big and small, because a lot of traders are local makers and businesses.

"There’s always a waiting list for certain sellers on particular dates and still have people asking to book now.”

Although the events are free entry, Tom has been collecting donations via a donation bucket to raise much-needed funds for charitable causes.

Donations from the 2023 events will go to Walton Food Bank.

The events kick off on the following dates: