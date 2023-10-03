Becky Gatt, hospice in the home community clinical nurse specialist, cut the ribbon to officially open the retail unit at 7 Tudor Parade, Jaywick, on Monday.

Tim Morgan, retail area manager at St Helena Hospice, said:

“We were excited to open the doors to our new shop on Tudor Parade in the heart of the Jaywick community. Our team has been busy getting the shop floor full of clothing, accessories, books, toys, games, and lots of great bargains for our customers.

“The location makes it easy to stop by for a browse or to drop off your preloved donations to help us raise the vital funds we need to support people in need of hospice care across north east Essex. We look forward to seeing you soon!”

The new shop, which stocks items kindly donated in support of St Helena Hospice, is open Monday to Saturday 9am to 5pm and is closed on Sundays.

St Helena Hospice is now calling for people to volunteer in the new shop or in its other shops across north east Essex.

Wendy Marcon, volunteer services manager, said: “Volunteering in one of our shops is a great opportunity for people to make new friends and develop their skills, while supporting St Helena Hospice.

“We would love to hear from people interested in volunteering regularly for a few hours in the new shop or any of our shops across north east Essex. Our shops raise a huge income to help us support people living with incurable illness and bereavement and we couldn’t do it without the help of our amazing volunteers.”

To find out about volunteering in a St Helena Hospice shop email volunteer@sthelena.org.uk or call 01206 931 466 for details or visit sthelena.org.uk/volunteer to apply online.