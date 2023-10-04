Mother and daughter Fiona and Danielle, from Clacton, have spoken about the rewarding work of being a foster carer after several years of experience in the system.

Danielle grew up alongside foster children and was inspired to become a foster carer herself.

She said: “I absolutely love fostering with my own family. My husband and I have a daughter aged 13 and a son aged nine, and we’ve been fostering together for 11 years.

"We love being a big, busy family. We treat the foster children as part of our family; we’re always there for them.

“Growing up in fostering family was a positive experience for me. It was always lovely to see the difference we made to the lives of other children.

“Now our children have learnt a lot of skills and experienced different cultures, and it’s been eye-opening for them to see a different side to life, which is really paving their path into adulthood.

“I think it’s more likely to encourage them to help others as they grow older. It’s character building too, and already our son has said he’d love to adopt when he’s older.”

Her mother Fiona began fostering when Danielle was seven and her younger daughter four years old.

She turned her lifelong dream of offering a home for vulnerable children into reality and left work to become a full-time foster carer.

She said: “It’s lovely to see my daughters have been inspired by a childhood spent with foster children. My youngest now works in social services, and Danielle continues to love fostering.

“They are so supportive and both have offered sleepovers for the foster children when I’ve needed it.

“Fostering is such a rewarding role. It’s a career but it’s also a way of life, a way of being. I’ve always enjoyed it, even during challenging times. We help the foster children, but they help us too – there’s nothing quite like it.”

Essex County Council is encouraging others to become carers, as it needs to recruit 60 new carers each year for the next three years to be able to provide a home for vulnerable children.