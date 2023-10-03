Jack and Courtney O’Leary tied the knot at the Princes Theatre in Station Road before the party of 80 guests walked through the town and down to the seafront attraction.

Once there, they went on the Big Wheel, dodgems, and had a round of adventure golf, as well as enjoying some drinks and chips in the Boardwalk Bar.

About three hours later they made their way back to the theatre in the Town Hall for their evening reception.

Wedding fun at Clacton Pier. Picture: Rachel Burt Photography (Image: Rachel Burt Photography.)

The couple, who live in Chelmsford, had been looking for a theatrical venue and felt the Princes hit just the right note.

“As we were coming to the seaside for the wedding we thought it would be great for everyone to go down to the pier to enjoy some of the rides,” said Courtney.

“It was a beautiful sunny day and we all had a good time and were well looked after.”

Jack and Courtney O’Leary at Clacton Pier. Picture: Rachel Burt (Image: Rachel Burt)

Nigel Brown, Clacton Pier’s communications manager, said it was a bit of a different request but everything went well.

“We put together a special price for the attractions they requested and they all seemed to enjoy themselves,” he added.

“We were delighted to host them for part of their wedding celebrations and help make it a very special day.”