Susan Jacobson has made the difficult decison to shut down Buddies Barber Shop, in Station Road, after 36 successful years.

Mrs Jacobson says she was left with no choice but to close due to the maintenance of the building becoming a huge burden.

The news of the closure has unsuprisingly upset customers and neighbouring businesses alike, many of whom have a strong connection with the barbershop boss.

Speaking about the closure Mrs Jacobson said: “They've all been coming, saying, ‘Where is she? Where's Sue?’

“It brings tears to my eyes. If I've quickly gone up the town, everyone says ‘Oh, no, you can't leave, you can't go’

“I did not want to do it but I had to.”

Mrs Jacobson, now 63-year-old, started the business with Glenn Hunter, who is now retired.

She said: “I was trained the old-fashioned way, which they don't do today.

“If we see moles on the neck and think 'well, that doesn't look right', we would say to customers they need to get to the doctors.”

Despite shutting Buddies Barber Shop, Mrs Jacobson will continue to work craft at Hair Solutions.

She added: “To all my customers, thank you so much for standing by me because you have been so good. I'd just like to say thank you to everybody. I did have some lovely, lovely customers.”