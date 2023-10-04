Great Bromley villagers woke to find old fridges and asbestos-riddled rubbish in Hilliards Road last week.

It is still unclear when the incident will be resolved with the rubbish still there on Wednesday.

Rubbish - A anonymous individual claims the fly tipped rubbish has been there since September 25 (Image: Public)

One resident who was left disgusted by the rubbish said it showed a "lack of consideration".

They said: "I think that people who flytip are the lowest form of low life.

“They are ignorant, lazy and greedy and show a total lack of consideration for other people and our beautiful environment.

“But it doesn’t really stop there as the person who organises someone to remove their rubbish has a duty of care too to make sure that their rubbish is disposed of in a proper manner."

Mike Bush, Tendring Council cabinet member for environment, has condemned this incident as one of the worst he has seen in a long time.

He said: “Any flytipping is deplorable, but this particular incident is absolutely horrific – in part due to the way the entire road has been blocked, affecting local residents and businesses, and as the white goods are filled with asbestos.

“Due to the location this is the responsibility of Essex Highways to arrange removal, and the nature and scale also means it is likely the Environment Agency will get involved.

“We will work with both of them to assist where possible, and hope that those responsible are held accountable for this terrible incident.”

A spokesman for Essex County Council stated “there is never any justification for fly tipping. It is a criminal offence that can result in prosecution.”

If you need to report fly-tipping or illegal dumping to the Environmental Agency, you can do so via the link gov.uk/report-an-environmental-incident.