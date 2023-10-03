Long traffic queues formed after a three-vehicle accident partially blocked the A133.
The accident on the eastbound carriageway near the Weeley roundabout caused long queues of nearly 2 miles towards the roundabout near Frating.
Traffic on the opposite side of the carriageway was affected as well and slowed back towards Little Clacton due to the vehicles blocking the road.
According to police, all drivers involved were unharmed, without any injuries reported.
