Almost 1,000 people attended the Tendring Jobs and Skills Fair at the Princes Theatre, in Station Road, where residents tried their own hand in unique training opportunities.

More than 50 exhibitors attended the fair and offered special training and interactive activities in various fields of work that allowed attendees to see if that industry was right for them.

Popular activities included a timed tyre change, a virtual reality simulation of working at an offshore windfarm, and bricklaying.

Success - Hundreds gather to try out new skills at the job and skills fair (Image: Tendring District Council)The event was organised by Tendring Council in partnership with the Department for Work and Pensions as part of the Tendring4Growth Business Fortnight.

Ivan Henderson, portfolio holder for economic growth, regeneration and tourism, said: “It was fantastic to see the Jobs and Skills Fair attracted so many people interested in exploring the diverse careers and skills available throughout the district.

“The interactive activities created a vibrant atmosphere that brought to life the job roles and training opportunities on offer, and we hope that those who came will be enthused to take up these life-changing opportunities.”

The Tendring4Growth Business Fortnight continues into next week, offering more free events.

For more information go to: www.eventbrite.co.uk/cc/tendring4growth-business-fortnight