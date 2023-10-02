CONCERN is growing for the welfare of a 14-year-old girl who is missing, prompting the police to launch a public appeal.
Summer Hennigan, who is described as 5ft 4ins and has brown hair, has been reported missing from her home in Clacton.
She has connections across Tendring and in Chelmsford.
A police spokesman said: "We’re appealing for help to find Summer Hennigan who is missing from her home in Clacton.
"We’re concerned for her welfare, and we’d like to locate her as quickly as possible.
"If you see Summer or if you know where she is, please call us immediately on 101."
