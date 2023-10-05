TRIBUTES have been paid to a former mayor of Frinton who has died.
Robert Bucke served as the mayor of Frinton in 2009 to 2010 and again in 2018 to 2019.
He served as a counillor for 24 years, starting his journey with Tendring Council in 1999, after retiring from his role as a banker for Lloyd's bank.
Terry Allen, Frinton Town councillor and Robert's close friend, said: "Firstly, I would like to send my deepest sympathy and condolences to Maragret and the family,
"It was such a shock to hear that Robert had passed away.
"It is a terrible loss to the area, especially to Tendring First as he has been there helping us since the beginning.
"I've never met a more conscientious councillor that truly got a hold of people's problems and saw them all through."
Plans for a funeral are yet to be announced.
