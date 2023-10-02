Local residents – and those from further afield – were invited down to the Sunspot, in Lotus Way, for a day of activities including rock climbing and funfair rides.

Visitors also had the chance to look around the Sunspot, Tendring Council’s new £5.3million commercial workspace and covered market building, which also has a café, public toilets, community garden and event space; and has provided a new pathway and bus stop along Brooklands.

Gary Scott,council chairman, said: “It was a really good event, attended by many people who all had a great time doing the various activities..

“Whether people went on the rides, did arts and crafts, enjoyed the vintage and modern-day emergency services vehicles, or simply soaked up the atmosphere, live music and the top-notch food, it was brilliant to see so many smiling faces at this new facility.”

The Sunspot project received £2.39million from the Government’s Getting Building Fund administered by the South East Local Enterprise Partnership (SELEP), with an additional £2.04million funding coming from Essex County Council (ECC), and £816,000 from TDC; which is also using part of its UK Shared Prosperity Fund allocation for operating costs.

The project was designed by award-winning Colchester based architects HAT Projects, who also organised the opening event, while construction was carried out by TJ Evers.

Ivan Henderson, the coucnil's Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Economic Growth, Regeneration and Tourism, added: “There are two main roles for the Sunspot, the first being as a space for businesses to grow; and I am delighted that almost all of the units are now let, so soon to it opening.

“But equally important is the galvanising effect this will have on the local community, and I hope the open day is just the start of many fun events and markets using this facility.

“I’d encourage both the local community and visitors to not only take part in events here, but organise them and use the space – along with the fantastic café, public toilets and community garden.”

Tom Cunningham, Essex County Council Cabinet Member for Planning a Growing Economy, said, “I was thrilled to see the Jaywick Sands community come together for this fantastic opening event.

"Alongside providing a thriving business and community hub, the Sunspot will help to support economic growth by boosting much needed jobs in the area and aligns seamlessly with our broader regeneration aspirations.”