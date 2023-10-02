The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning covering the whole of Essex.

The warning, which will be active between 5pm today and 2am tomorrow, comes after forecasters predicted heavy rain will hit the county overnight.

The Met Office expects thunderstorms with frequent lightning, which have already affected parts of the East of England, will continue to affect the area later today and into the early hours of tomorrow.

Yellow warning of thunderstorm affecting East of England https://t.co/isnIUkCGDL pic.twitter.com/LsD39fA9wD — Met Office - E England (@metofficeEEng) October 2, 2023

Greater Anglia has already said some of its train services are delayed after a lightning strike between Manningtree and Ipswich.

The Met Office said 25 to 50 mm of rain could fall within two or three hours, which could be accompanied by frequent lightning and gusty winds.

Forecasters suggested "flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible".

“There is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus,” the Met Office added.