Paramedics and police officers were called to reports of a three-vehicle smash in Beach Road, St Osyth, at about 1.46pm on Friday.

According to Essex Police a man suffered a serious leg injury, while the East of England Ambulance Service has confirmed three people required hospital treatment.

The road was subsequently closed for hours, leaving motorists stuck in queues of traffic until it was eventually reopened at about 4.30pm.

Albert Morton was one of the drivers who found themselves caught-up in the aftermath of the incident and says he felt sickened by the worrying sight.

Collision - The accident caused a traffic build-up (Image: Public)

He said: “After an hour of being delayed I turned round and went back to Jaywick and went across the bridge to get back to my chalet.

“The police said it would be another one and a half hours before the road would re-open. There were four ambulances, four police cars and an air ambulance.

“I felt sick, it could have been me.”

In addition to emergency road vehicles, an air ambulance also landed in a nearby field.

A spokesman for the ambulance service said: "We were called at 1.46pm on Friday with reports of a collision in Beach Road, St Osyth.

"We sent three ambulances, a rapid response vehicle, an ambulance officer vehicle, a BASICS vehicle and East Anglian Air Ambulance.

"Three people were taken to Colchester Hospital by land ambulance for further care."

According to Essex Police is no arrested have been made in relation to the crash but the force is continuing to investigate.

A spokesman for the police said: "No arrests have been made and our enquiries are ongoing.

"We need anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information on it to get in touch.

"You can let us know by submitting a report on our website or by using our online Live Chat service available Monday to Friday between 10am - 9pm.

"Visit essex.police.uk/digital101 to find out more about our website reporting services.

"Alternatively, you can call us on 101. Please cite crime incident 581 of 29 September."