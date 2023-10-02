ESSEX commuters are facing disruption ahead of rush hour after lightning hit a train line.
Greater Anglia says lightning caused a temporary loss of power to a signalling system between Manningtree and Ipswich.
The power has since been restored, but track circuit failures in the area mean some Essex lines are blocked.
⚠ - Lightning has caused a brief loss to the signalling system between Manningtree and Ipswich. The power has been restored, but there are track circuit failures in the area.— Greater Anglia (@greateranglia) October 2, 2023
The rail operator said disruption can be expected "until further notice".
A statement on its website says: "Response teams will be attending, but in the meantime trains are unable to run."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel