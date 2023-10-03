A NEW respite facility for young adults with learning disabilities is opening its doors to the public. 

The Hawk Farm in Weeley will host a launch event on Friday to introduce visitors to its facilities. 

Hawk Farm is a care farm and development centre specialising in helping people with disabilities develop life and social skills.

The respite facility is housed in a nicely decorated and well-furnished farmhouse in which guests can stay for one night, a weekend or even a week. 

The opening event is taking place in Hawk Lane, Weeley, between 12pm and 6pm. 