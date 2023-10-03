A NEW respite facility for young adults with learning disabilities is opening its doors to the public.
The Hawk Farm in Weeley will host a launch event on Friday to introduce visitors to its facilities.
Hawk Farm is a care farm and development centre specialising in helping people with disabilities develop life and social skills.
The respite facility is housed in a nicely decorated and well-furnished farmhouse in which guests can stay for one night, a weekend or even a week.
The opening event is taking place in Hawk Lane, Weeley, between 12pm and 6pm.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here