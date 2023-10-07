Data charted in an integrated performance report for the trust shows the percentage of women who are still smoking at the point of delivery stood at 11.5 per cent in June last year.

Since then, however, that figure has been kept below 11 per cent, with the proportion hitting a low of 7.78 per cent in December.

This year has seen that figure fall yet further, with the percentage recorded as 7.28 per cent in June.