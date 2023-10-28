Dean Ashton played as a striker for teams such as Crewe Alexandra, Norwich City and West Ham United.

His career with the Hammers ended prematurely in 2009 when Ashton was forced to retire aged 26 due to injury.

On Friday, November 3, Ashton will be appearing at Hammers Heroes Celebration at Frinton Golf Club.

Subtitled ‘An Evening With Dean Ashton’, entry for the event costs £25 per person.

Fellow former West Ham player Tony Gale will serve as host.

The event starts at 7.30pm and concludes at 10.30pm.

It is ticket only, with no further admission on the night.