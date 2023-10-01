It is one of 55 UK towns which are set to receive £20million each over a ten-year period, the Prime Minister has announced.

Rishi Sunak said the new long-term vision for towns, backed by £1billion of investment, was about putting “funding in the hands of local people” to improve their communities.

The huge investment is set to be used on local priorities such as reviving high streets, tackling anti-social behaviour, improving transport, boosting visitor numbers and growing the local economy.

PM - Rishi Sunak

Saturday’s announcement regarding investment in Clacton came on the eve of the Conservative Party conference in Manchester.

Mr Sunak acknowledged that towns have been taken for granted by politicians, with the focus usually placed on cities.

“The result is the half-empty high streets, rundown shopping centres and anti-social behaviour that undermine many towns’ prosperity and hold back people’s opportunity — and without a new approach, these problems will only get worse,” he said.

As part of the investment, a town board will be set up, bringing together community leaders, employers, Tendring Council, and MP Giles Watling, to help deliver a plan for consultation.

MP - Giles Watling

The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities said the town boards would be able to use a suite of regeneration powers while deploying the new funding.

Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove said the new initiative will empower the community to take back control of its future.

He added: “It will mean more jobs, more opportunities and a brighter future for our towns and the people who live and work in them.”

Labour’s shadow levelling up secretary Angela Rayner said the announcement amounted to “barely more than shiny headlines, chaos, and delays”.

“Labour will give these towns their future back,” she added.