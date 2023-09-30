Firefighters have issued safety advice after a crew was called to two incidents in Jaywick in the early hours of this morning.

The first incident was reported to Essex County Fire and Rescue Service at 12.23am and saw a crew extinguish a fire in an unattended incinerator which had spread to power line pole in Alvis Avenue.

It was followed by a fire in a grassy area behind houses in Napier Avenue at 2.32am.

Both fires were quickly extinguished by a crew from Clacton fire station.

The two fires are the latest in a string of similar incidents in Jaywick in recent weeks and crews are urging residents to be vigilant.

Watch manager Dave Garratt said most of these cases have been “dangerous and easily preventable”.

“If you are having a bonfire or burning rubbish, please do not leave it unattended; it could quickly get out of control and spread rapidly. Make sure it is well away from houses, garages, sheds, fences, overhead cables, trees and shrubs,” he added.

Information about deliberate fires can be reported anonymously to FireStoppers by calling 0800 169 5558.